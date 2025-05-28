Gertie (357 Grand St.), a “Jew-ish” diner in Williamsburg that opened in 2019 just months before Covid closures, is shuttering. Gertie’s last day of service will be Sunday, June 15.

Gertie was founded by New York natives Nate Adler and Rachel Jackson and offers a daytime menu of Jewish comfort food like lox bagel sandwiches, pastrami on rye, babka, latkes, and matzo ball soup.

A spread from Gertie. Photo: Gertie

Gertie announced the upcoming closure on Instagram, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce GERTIE’s time in Williamsburg is coming to an end.”

Gertie highlighted the fact that the pandemic forced the owners to pivot, noting that the restaurant “stayed open throughout the pandemic, operating as a soup kitchen and community hub, cooking thousands of meals for fellow hospitality workers and New Yorkers in need.”

The sunny interior of Gertie. Photo: Gertie

The post continued with, “We have so loved being part of this little corner of Williamsburg. Being able to share our space with you all over these past six years has been an honor. We are humbled and so grateful for what you’ve helped us create.”

A spread from Gertie. Photo: Gertie

The most hopeful part of the announcement called the closure “a season finale, not a series finale.” The Gertie team told followers to “stay tuned for future GERTIE 2.0 announcements,” noting that they are “scouting new spots” that are closer to Gertie’s sister restaurant Gertrude’s.

Sadly for North Brooklyn locals, Gertrude’s is in Prospect Heights.