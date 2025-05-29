A new art installation highlights the community and the groups that made a home on Grand Street.

The People Make the Place! (also referred to as “¡Las Personas Hacen el Lugar! Le Persone Fanno il Luogo!, nodding to the languages spoken in the area) will be on temporary display on May 29 through June 30, at 246-247 Grand Street.

“Featuring materials submitted by neighborhood partners, and inviting ongoing feedback and storytelling, the multi-media installation frames and reflects (literally and figuratively) the real people of East Williamsburg and their relationship with our shared spaces,” Grand Street BID wrote on its website.

The installation includes a community-sourced Photo Collage Mural by L&L Studio, the photo series Toñita’s by Sylvia Riveros, and Re: Place (a series of sculptural elements) by Reframe Architecture.

If you’re moved to contribute your own story, you can do so here.

The Grand Street BID will also host a Neighborhood Bash in celebration of the installation, on June 9 at The Last Call (588 Grand St.)