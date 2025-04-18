Good afternoon, Greenpointers

Our team is always looking for restaurant openings to report on—some take months to come to fruition, while some restaurants alert us when they’re already open; our stories this week reflect that mix.

The William Vale repurposed the front room of their on-site Italian spot, Leuca, into the all-day Little Fino (insider tip—the Root Beer Negroni and dips are delightful). Further south in Williamsburg, another day-to-night spot merits your attention: Tokidoki from the Shalom Japan team. After months of delays, the acclaimed Thai spot Fish Cheeks has an opening date for their Williamsburg location.

Summer looms ahead, and local pinball paradise Scrappleland might be your new hangout spot.

If all that restaurant news primed you to have food on the brain, check out our open call for contributions to our Community Cookbook series. Whether you’re a professional chef or a great home cook, we want to hear from you! (Check out this week’s edition for inspiration).

Taking a stroll down Kent Avenue? Look up when you get to Brooklyn Harvest Market to avoid…whatever is happening here. In less perilous strolling options, studios along Calyer Street will open their doors to visitors during the inaugural Made in Greenpoint event next Friday. For things to do this weekend (especially if you need to make Easter plans), head to our weekly roundup here.

Cafe Camellia closed after two years of serving Gulf Coast classics.

In and around North Brooklyn

Bars and restaurants expressed frustration at what they say are complicated and cumbersome outdoor dining rules—read more about one local bar’s experience.

A first look at the new Italian spot from the Four Horsemen team.