A mysterious perpetrator has reportedly been throwing unknown substances onto unsuspecting passersby from a second floor window on Kent Avenue, above Brooklyn Harvest Market (25 North 5th St.) Though they have been lying low since news outlets picked up the story last December, they appear to be back in action, according to a recent police report.

“It was reported to police that on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at approximately 2140 hours, a 30-year-old male was walking on Kent Avenue in the vicinity of North 5 Street when an unknown individual threw an unknown substance on them from an unknown apartment,” the NYPD shared with Greenpointers. “No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.”

It’s the latest incident in the bizarre saga. Several victims shared their experiences with news outlets late last year, with one describing the substance as “sticky, and it had like a milky residue, and it smelled like bleach.”

“Other people who were hit did call the police, but say when the officers got there, all they did was shine a flashlight up at the apartment,” News12 reported. “According [to] the victims, the officers told them that since there are no videos or proof that it came from that exact window, there’s not really anything they can do.”

A victim told the New York Post that she suffered mild chemical burns as a result of the mysterious liquid. Others told the outlet they were hit with used cooking oil.

The building’s management company did not respond to our request for comment.