The Southern restaurant Cafe Camellia (318 Graham Ave.) officially shuttered its doors, according to their Instagram.

They did not offer a reason, but thanked customers for their support: “Thank you to everyone who spent an evening with us, partied a little too hard and ate a little too much. The opportunity to share that moment was truly a pleasure.”

Café Camellia’s prawn and grits dish. Photo: Café Camellia

Prior to the announcement, fans of the Williamsburg spot speculated that a permanent closure loomed, as a temporary closure for renovations seemed to stretch on longer than anticipated.

Cafe Camellia celebrated Gulf Coast cuisine with a menu serving classics like fried green tomatoes, blackened catfish, and key lime pie. Though open for a relatively short time, they quickly built a name for themselves, earning a spot on the New York Times’ list of the country’s 50 best restaurants in 2023 (just a few months after opening).