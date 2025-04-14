Easter is Sunday, April 20, and North Brooklyn is offering a few ways to celebrate locally. Two Greek restaurants are hosting festive meals, a rooftop Mexican spot offers brunch with a view, and a local favorite is selling a takeout bundle. For the little ones, there’s a party at a local playspace next week.

Check out our list below of ways to celebrate Easter locally.

Nerina

The dining room at Nerina. Photo: Matthew James Ortiz Photography, MJO Studio

On Easter Sunday, Nerina (35 Commercial St.) is offering a family-style menu that “embodies the essence of Greek hospitality.”

The menu will be offered from 12 to 5 p.m. and is priced at $125 per person and $30 for kids. The meal includes a selection of mezze-style dishes with fresh seafood, house-made pita with Greek spreads, and larger plates like lamb chops and whole grilled fish.

There will also be live music from a Greek band featuring Yianni Papastefanou and Foteini Tsilioni.

Gus and Marty’s

A spread of Greek cuisine at Gus and Marty’s. Photo: Jovani Demetrie

Gus and Marty’s (232 North 12th St.) is celebrating Easter the Greek way. “It’s not just a meal—it’s a party,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Gus and Marty’s Easter Roast menu will be offered on Sunday, April 20, and costs $85 per person. The email includes tsoureki, or Greek Easter bread, house-made pita and dips, spanakopita, seafood salad, chicken souvlaki, a lamb carving station, zucchini fritter, lemon potatoes, and walnut cake, plus ouzo and peach spritzes.

elNico

ElNico’s dining room. Photo: Alice Gao

On Sunday, April 20, elNico (288 N 8th St.) will offer Easter brunch in its airy rooftop restaurant.

The Easter brunch menu offers imaginative Mexican cuisine crafted by Chef Fer Serrano, including huevos rancheros, birria Benedict, and sweet corn cakes, alongside a range of tacos, quesadillas, and cocktails featuring agave-based spirits.

Veselka

The Williamsburg outpost of Veselka (646 Lorimer St.), which opened this past June, is offering a Ukrainian Easter bundle to celebrate the holiday at home.

The bundle costs $125 and includes the customer’s choice of two dozen pierogi, burachky (which is beets and horseradish), one kielbasa ring, spicy brown mustard, and sauerkraut.

Twinkle

For the little ones, Williamsburg’s Twinkle (144 Frost St.) is hosting an Easter party on Friday, April 18, from 4 – 6 p.m. The party, designed for kids six and under, requires a $40 ticket which admits one child and one adult.

Twinkle’s Easter celebration will offer face painting, a magic show, pizza, prizes, and an egg hunt. The Easter bunny will also be in attendance.