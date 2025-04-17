We’re counting down the days until the beloved Greenpoint Open Studios returns at the end of May, but a new event should hold us over in the meantime.

Next weekend sees the first iteration of Made in Greenpoint, designed to give neighbors a chance to stop by different artist workshops and studios spanning Calyer Street. The event stems from the city-wide Made in NYC week. Made in Greenpoint brings together 24 artists, illustrators, jewelry makers, and ceramicists. Three local businesses—Brouwerij Lane, Maison Jar, and The Wondermart—are sponsoring.

Studios at 265 and 273 Calyer Street are participating, as well as Clay Space, at 275 Calyer.

The event takes place on May 2, from 4 to 8:30 pm, and is free to attend.