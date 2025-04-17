Not only is another weekend upon us, but this weather forecast is looking far more promising than the last one. So here are some solid excuses to get out there, even if it’s just to walk from one event to the next.

FRIDAY, APRIL 18

ASL STORYTIME

Greenpoint Library‘s Voices Off ASL Storytime is back at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The program for kids aged 0 to 5 features an interactive session of stories, movement, rhymes, and music designed for early learners and their families (both bilingual and curious about ASL) and led by Erin, a deaf performer.

The program is free with registration here; limited walk-in spots will be available on the morning of.

KIDS EASTER PARTY

Prepare for a hoppy Easter with Twinkle Playspace‘s indoor Easter Event from 4 to 6 p.m. Kiddos 6 and under can enjoy face painting, a magic show, pizza, prize raffles, a visit from the Easter bunny himself, arts and crafts, an egg hunt, and more to get them all tuckered out just in time for the weekend.

Non-member tickets are $44.52 (including fees) for one child and one adult chaperone, available here.

DASSAI BLUE SAKE TASTING

We love a try-before-you-buy moment, and so does Bin Bin Sake. From 4 to 6 p.m., enjoy a free tasting of their new Dassai Blue sake by Hyde Park made right here in New York using high-quality Yamada Nishiki rice, local water, koji mold, and carefully selected yeast. The result is complex, deeply satisfying, and made to pair with a number of foods, from potato chips to fish dishes.

RSVP here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

CROCHET FOR BEGINNERS

Looking for a grounding, IRL hobby to keep you off your phone? Why not try crochet? Recess Grove is holding a two-part Crochet for Beginners workshop from 12 to 2 p.m. to teach fundamental crochet stitches and put them into practice to create granny squares. All materials will be provided and the class will be led by local artist Andrea Herrada and Recess Grove co-creator Jessie Spellman.

Registration is $99 and covers sessions both this Saturday and next; register here.

THERAPY DOG READING HOUR

Have a kiddo trying to boost their confidence reading and in need of a captive audience? From 2 to 3 p.m., Greenpoint Library is letting kids ages 6-12 read to their certified therapy dog, Peppa. Each reader (there will be six spots per session) will get a turn reading Peppa the book of their choice for 10 minutes.

Sign-ups are available day of in person and are first come, first served.

THE SMUTTERY SIP & READ

Don’t just rely on BookTok. There’s a community of fellow romance and romantasy lovers right here in Greenpoint. Join The Smuttery book club in McGolrick Park for an outdoor edition of their regular hangout. Bring your own books (and book recs), blanket, beverages, and snacks and prepare to bond over your favorite steamy scenes from 2 to 4 p.m. Napping is also allowed and encouraged.

Registration is $5.04 (including fees) and available here.

BLOOM & BOOGIE DAYTIME DANCE PARTY

While Pencil Factory is sadly in its final months of operation (due to their landlord not renewing the lease), it’s more important than ever to come by and pay your respects. This weekend, stop by for a free daytime disco from 3 to 7 p.m. in celebration of Earth Day and supporting North Brooklyn Parks Alliance.

RSVP here for more details.

DEEP HOUSE YOGA

Want to deepen your yoga practice? Take things a bit literally with deep house yoga at Samadhi. From 4 to 6 p.m., experience a full sonic immersion thanks to a club-level sound system and acoustically tuned space in an intimate, community-driven atmosphere designed for music, movement, and energy.

Registration is $44.52 and available here.

SUNDAY, APRIL 20

TRANSMITTER PARK GARDENING

With Earth Week upon us, it’s a perfect time to connect with your surroundings. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friends of Transmitter Park is hosting a Nature Bathing and Gardening Demonstration focused on relaxation. Led by social ecologist and founding principal of Our Temenos Rosemarie Miner, the event will be a gentle walk through the park’s garden paths and along the East River shoreline punctuated by practical tips on building sensory connections in nature to help you slow down, tune in, and reflect.

Sign up for free here.

THAI IN ROME: LAAB BAR BY KRU

Caffè Panna has become synonymous with mouthwatering ice cream and dessert creations, but this weekend, you can also enjoy something a bit different. From 12 to 3 p.m., Kru will be hosting its Laab Bar pop-up of Thai street food with a Roman twist at Caffè Panna. The menu will include anchovy toast with spiced chili oil, carbonara khao soi, and more fusion-style dishes.

Tickets are $28 and available here.