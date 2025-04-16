Williamsburg’s Shalom Japan (310 S. 4th St.), serving a unique fusion of Jewish and Japanese cuisine created by husband and wife duo Sawa Okochi and Aaron Israel, opened a Japanese cafe called Tokidoki (310 S. 4th St. B) around the corner from their original restaurant a few months ago.

Tokidoki, which translates to “sometimes” in Japanese, opened as a casual cafe offering onigiri, sandos and bento boxes that sometimes served as an event space. Now, starting at 5 p.m. nightly, Tokidoki will transform from a cafe into a cocktail bar that also provides space for spillover from Shalom Japan.

The counter at Tokidoki. Photo: Tokidoki

Tokidoki’s cocktail bar serves truly unique specialty cocktails created by general manager Sushilla Seupersad alongside a selection of bar snacks.

“So far the Moku Moku is our most popular cocktail,” Seupersad told Greenpointers. “It’s a pastrami fat-washed and smoked old fashioned, and it’s very theatrical to make and serve to guests.”

Seupersad explained that the Moku Moku gives off the sizzling fajita effect. When serving it, the bartender lights a portable smoker on top of the glass and delicately delivers it to the table. When the smoker slowly comes off, a beautiful plume of smoke fills the air. “It’s pretty cool to see and guests have been loving the drama,” Seupersad said.

Tokidoki’s most popular cocktail, the Moku Moku. Photo: Tokidoki

Seupersad added that Tokidoki’s second most popular cocktail is called Ruth Tomater Ginsburg and was a collaborative creation from her and Sawa. It’s a chu-hi, which is a Japanese highball, made with tomato-infused Iichiko shochu, and a tiny tomato ice cube for garnish.

“It is a savory and salty tomato water sipper, think a less a.b.v.-forward michelada,” explained Seupersad. “The added ice cube garnish has the frozen Iichiko-infused tomatoes in it, so as it melts it releases even more umami flavor into the cocktail.”

Tokidoki’s cocktail bar also offers a tight selection of wine, beer, and sake, plus tea, coffee, and Japanese soda.

Tokidoki’s Shalom Paloma. Photo: Tokidoki

The menu of bar snacks that accompany that cocktails was created by Aaron, Sawa, sous chef Matthew and Seupersad. “It’s been a creative outlet for all of us,” Seupersad said. “Everything is made in house.”

Highlights of the snack menu include lox chicharron with sichimi togarashi (a Japanese spice), chips and dip with nori, creme fraiche, and the option to add ikura, and pan-fried Japanese oysters with yuzu kosho mayo. There’s also a plate of assorted seasonal pickles, blistered shishito peppers, and Sawa’s Mama’s Japanese fried chicken.

Tokidoki is open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cocktails and bar snacks begin at 5 p.m.