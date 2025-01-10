Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

We have a few ways to be a good neighbor this week. Polka Dot says they’re in danger of closing and launched a GoFundMe to stay afloat. We might be far from Los Angeles, but some local businesses are pitching in to help those affected by the fires.

A fire destroyed a Williamsburg deli on Broadway. Tenants at a Williamsburg apartment building say the landlord has left the building in disrepair.

The new Szechuan spot, Four Season Joyful, recently opened. Sadly, the local favorite Line and Label has closed their Manhattan Avenue store.

Jazz fans are in luck this Saturday when Winter Jazzfest hosts its Brooklyn Marathon music event at venues across Williamsburg. Author (and former Greenpointers contributor!) Emily Greenberg spoke with us about her debut short story collection.

We can’t lie—it’s pretty cold out. But one (or more!) of these weekend activities could help keep those winter blues away. And this soup recipe from Radio Star is sure to warm you up.

In and around North Brooklyn

How a Greenpoint pastor is helping revitalize other churches around the city.

BK Reader spoke to the newly-opened Vibe Fitness about their community-oriented approach.