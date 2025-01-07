It might be time to put away that Vince Guaraldi Trio’s A Charlie Brown Christmas album, but that doesn’t mean the rest of your winter has to be sans jazz.

Winter Jazzfest, now celebrating 20 years of operation, will kick off this weekend in venues across the city. While those expectedly frigid temps might have you second guessing a trip to the city, us Greenpoint and Williamsburg residents are in luck, as the festival’s Brooklyn Marathon unfolds in various local venues.

The marathon consists of over 40 groups playing shows from evening until early morning (shows run from 6 pm to 4 am). Participating venues include Brooklyn Bowl, Loove Labs + Annex, Music Hall of Williamsburg, National Sawdust, Jolene, Baby’s All Right, Union Pool, and Hybrid Visions.

Check out the line up and get tickets here.