A fire tore through Rocky’s Deli at 590 Broadway, between Lorimer and Walton streets.

FDNY received a call this morning at 5:21 am. A fire started in the deli on the first floor, though it also affected the building’s two residential stories. The scale of the fire required 33 units consisting of 138 fire and EMS personnel.

ABC 7, which first reported the story, notes that the cold and windy conditions made the fire difficult to contain. The FDNY got the fire under control within two hours.

There were no reported injuries. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.