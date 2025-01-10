Chef Asi Maman of Greenpoint’s Radio Star (13 Greenpoint Ave.) has shared a new recipe for a unique and comforting soup, perfect for this week’s winter weather.
Learn how to make Radio Star’s Sunchoke & Chestnut Soup below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Radio Star’s Sunchoke & Chestnut Soup
Ingredients
2 pounds of sunchokes, washed and cleaned (not peeled)
Olive oil
6 sprigs of thyme
0.5 pound of peeled chestnuts
1 yellow onion, diced
1 medium carrot, diced
3 celery stalks, diced
2 quarts of stock (can be vegetable or chicken stock)
2 tablespoons of chopped herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme)
Salt & pepper to taste
Balsamic reduction, recipe below*
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 Fahrenheit.
- Toss chestnuts with olive oil and roast in the oven until soft, which will be about 30 minutes.
- On a separate tray, toss sunchokes with olive oil, sprigs of thyme and salt. Roast in the oven at 350 F until soft, which will be about 20 minutes, so put in oven 10 minutes after chestnuts go in.
- While the chestnuts and sunchokes are roasting, in a large pot or Dutch oven, saute onion, carrot, celery and chopped herbs with olive oil until soft and translucent, for about 10 minutes.
- Add the roasted sunchokes and chestnuts to the pot and mix well.
- Add stock and bring to a simmer, then simmer uncovered for 20 minutes.
- In a blender or using an immersion blender, puree until smooth.
- Taste for salt/seasoning.
- Serve in a bowl drizzled with olive oil and balsamic reduction.
*Balsamic Reduction
Ingredients
2 cups of balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon of honey or brown sugar
Directions
- Put balsamic vinegar and honey or brown sugar in a pot and mix together.
- Bring to a boil and simmer until reduced by half.
- Let cool completely before using.