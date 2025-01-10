Chef Asi Maman of Greenpoint’s Radio Star (13 Greenpoint Ave.) has shared a new recipe for a unique and comforting soup, perfect for this week’s winter weather.

Learn how to make Radio Star's Sunchoke & Chestnut Soup below.

Radio Star’s Sunchoke & Chestnut Soup

Ingredients

2 pounds of sunchokes, washed and cleaned (not peeled)

Olive oil

6 sprigs of thyme

0.5 pound of peeled chestnuts

1 yellow onion, diced

1 medium carrot, diced

3 celery stalks, diced

2 quarts of stock (can be vegetable or chicken stock)

2 tablespoons of chopped herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme)

Salt & pepper to taste

Balsamic reduction, recipe below*

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 Fahrenheit. Toss chestnuts with olive oil and roast in the oven until soft, which will be about 30 minutes. On a separate tray, toss sunchokes with olive oil, sprigs of thyme and salt. Roast in the oven at 350 F until soft, which will be about 20 minutes, so put in oven 10 minutes after chestnuts go in. While the chestnuts and sunchokes are roasting, in a large pot or Dutch oven, saute onion, carrot, celery and chopped herbs with olive oil until soft and translucent, for about 10 minutes. Add the roasted sunchokes and chestnuts to the pot and mix well. Add stock and bring to a simmer, then simmer uncovered for 20 minutes. In a blender or using an immersion blender, puree until smooth. Taste for salt/seasoning. Serve in a bowl drizzled with olive oil and balsamic reduction.

*Balsamic Reduction

Ingredients

2 cups of balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon of honey or brown sugar

Directions

Put balsamic vinegar and honey or brown sugar in a pot and mix together. Bring to a boil and simmer until reduced by half. Let cool completely before using.