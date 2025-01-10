Enormous wildfires are tearing through Southern California, ravaging beloved communities and leaving massive destruction in its wake. While we may be on the opposite coast, there are still plenty of ways we can pitch in and help our pals in Los Angeles. Below is a list of Greenpoint and Williamsburg businesses who are taking action.

And to go straight to the source, Los Angeles Mutual Aid Network has a list of volunteer and donation needs.

Coz Salon

Coz Salon (760 Manhattan Ave.) is hosting a supply drive, calling for basics like dry goods, toiletries, towels, and blankets.

Behrhaus

The wellness brand is organizing baby products to send to families in need.

Speakeasy Rentals

If you know someone displaced by the fires, Speakeasy Rentals has free rooms available in Williamsburg this month.

Pilates BKLYN

All proceeds from Saturday’s 2 pm class at 139 Franklin Street will go directly to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Archestratus

The bookstore (164 Huron St.) always answers the call when there is need. They’re rallying local bakers for a bake sale fundraiser on January 25. Whether you contribute a baked good, or contribute your money, it’s the most delicious way you can do your part. Interested in baking? Sign up here.

Big Night (154 Franklin St.) also announced that 10% of their sales this weekend will go towards the Los Angeles Fire Department. Did we miss anything? Let me know at [email protected], and I’d be happy to add it to the list.