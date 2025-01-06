The long-standing Polish restaurant Polka Dot (726 Manhattan Ave.) says they’re in danger of closing—and are asking for the community’s help to stay open.

Polish immigrants Mariusz and Marzena Parys opened the restaurant in 1996, then known as Polski Deli Market. It has always been a family-run labor of love, but Mariusz passed away in 2005, leaving Marzena to keep the restaurant going and raise their family. Polski Deli Market has since rebranded to Polka Dot, but kept the loving homegrown spirit alive. Unfortunately, the pandemic threatened the business’ livelihood, and Polka Dot is still recovering.

Image via GoFundMe

Polka Dot hopes to raise $250,000, which they say will go towards utility bills and tax debts, as well as allow them to hire additional staff.

“Closing Polka Dot would mean losing the dream that Mariusz started with his own hands and Marzena has fought to protect for nearly three decades,” the GoFundMe reads. “It would be saying goodbye to a lifetime of sacrifice, love, and memories.”

At time of this writing, they have raised $4,606. You can contribute here.