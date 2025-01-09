It’s certainly cold out, but if that’s never bothered you anyway, then feel free to take your pick of activities happening in and around the neighborhood this weekend.

ALL WEEKEND

JULIA ANTINOZZI’S THE SUITE



Photo by Alice Chacon

The neighborhood is awash with comedy shows, but when was the last time you went to the ballet? This weekend, NYC-based choreographer and dance artist Julia Antinozzi is premiering her postmodern ballet, The Suite, developed through the inaugural Trisk Fellowship at Triskelion Arts. The ballet features two overlapping duets inspired by romantic and neoclassical techniques set in a dream sequence defined by architecture of light.

There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend, and tickets are available here.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

ARTS & CRAFTS FOR TODDLERS

Dealing with restless kiddos cooped up indoors due to the frigid temps this time of year? Or just want to give your baby their first taste of the hands-on arts? Tap into their creativity during a 30-minute arts and crafts activity session starting at 10 a.m. at The Canopy NYC. NYU-trained artist Sarah Richman will lead the class through hands-on projects designed to spark imagination and learning for toddlers ages 0 to 4. Parents or guardians must be present during the entirety of class.

Registration is $23.18 (including fees) and available here.

QUITTER’S DAY 5K RUN

Affectionately called “Quitter’s Day,” the second Friday in January has been denoted as the point where many people throw in the towel on their new year’s resolutions, according to opaquely cited “research.” However, you can beat the stigma with a low-key 5K run at 5 p.m. thanks to Red Bull and Ray’s Bar. The event will feature a bag drop-off, Red Bull Zero samples, a guided warm-up, gear giveaways, and, of course, a jog throughout the neighborhood, all followed by a happy hour and bites at Ray’s afterwards.

Registration is free here.

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE WATCH PARTY

Drag Race is best experienced with a crowd, so sashay to BK Backyard Bar for weekly viewing parties of Season 17 hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 icon Thorgy Thor featuring guest appearances from Miz Jade, Phaedra Phaded, and more of Brooklyn’s finest performers from 7 to 10 p.m. (episode starts at 8 p.m.) There will be raffle prizes and tequila shots to go around, so be prepared to sip for your life.

Tickets are $12.71 (including fees) and available here.

CHAOTIC SINGLES PARTY

If another calendar year has passed and your mom is still hounding you to “put yourself out there,” here’s a bit of malicious compliance. Word on the street is that all of the city’s chaotic and uncoupled folks are invited to rooftop bar and lounge LilliStar for a party from 8 to 11 p.m. The rules for the Chaotic Singles Party are simple: One must be (1) single, (2) chaotic, and (3) 21+ to attend. The Chaotic Singles Party was born out of founder Cassidy Davis’s viral idea to invite dating-app matches to a house party for their first meeting — but don’t worry, no guest is required for this one (talking to you, people who’ve sworn off the apps in 2025). There will also be ice-breaker games and activities if liquid courage alone isn’t cutting it.

Tickets are available now for $19.92 here, and there will be a limited number at the door if the event doesn’t sell out. (You can get a discount if you bring an existing app match.)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

PARK CLEANUP & MULCHFEST

While our green space may not be the greenest this time of year, let’s at least keep it clean. Stop by McGolrick Park starting at 10 a.m. to help tidy up and beautify the park. Warm-weather gear, plus anything you don’t mind getting dirty, is recommended, and there will be pickers available for grabbing trash and other litter. Also, if your Christmas tree is still taking up valuable square footage in your studio apartment, come drop it off for Mulchfest, the citywide holiday tree recycling tradition. McGolrick is also a chipping site, which means your tree will be chipped and you’ll get your very own bag of mulch to use in your backyard or to make a winter bed for a street tree.

Just show up to participate!

GREENPOINT YMCA OPEN HOUSE

If you got through Quitter’s Day, maybe joining a gym is your next order of business! The Greenpoint YMCA is holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to give community members a chance to meet the fitness team, grab a healthy snack and some freebies, and take some activities for a spin. Activities for the day include a sessions on fitness center essentials, specialized programs like badminton, zumba, salsa, and circuit training; and kid-focused programming like birthday parties and event hosting, arts and crafts, summer camps, and more. There will also be personnel on site to walk people through their special winter membership offer.

Just show up to participate!

THE ART OF PRODUCTIVITY

If your screen time consists of more doomscrolling than working, there’s a solution for that. Owlee Café & Studio is hosting an Art of Productivity workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. Artist, certified life coach, and Lighthouse Ladies, LLC CEO Sònia Victoria Werner will lead the session through topics like time blocking and scheduling for maximum efficiency, productivity hacks, overcoming procrastination, and visual thinking all in an interactive, supportive atmosphere.

The workshop is free with RSVP here.

NOSFERATU WITH LIVE MUSIC

If your timeline is Nosferatu this and Lily-Rose Depp that, get to the heart of the vampire lore with a screening of the original 1922 Nosferatu film that inspired the current remake at Film Noir Cinema from 7 to 9 p.m. In this version, Max Schreck takes Bill Skarsgård’s place as Count Orlok, and Greta Schröder and Gustav von Wangenheim play the Hutter couple (now reprised by Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp) plagued by Orlok. This trip to Transylvania will also be soundtracked by live music from Olsen.

Tickets are $17.85 (including fees) and available here.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

CHAKRA HEALING WORKSHOP

If you’re chakra is feeling decidedly unhealed, you’re invited to SPARŚA to reconnect with your body’s energy and intuition during a 2-hour workshop starting at 2 p.m. This chakra healing workshop guided by 800-hour registered yoga teacher Chauncie Parchment will walk you through understanding your body as a spiritual vessel, bridging energy and matter, practical techniques to awaken and balance energy centers, and tools to develop mindfulness and awareness. No prior experience is required.

Registration is $45 and available here.

SMUTTERY ANNIVERSARY PARTY

Romantasy lovers unite at Buttery Bar for a one-year anniversary of The Smuttery book club from 2 to 4 p.m. The soirée will be centered around Rebecca Yarros’ BookTok-viral Empyrean series, specifically Fourth Wing (which hit No. 1 on the No. 1 The New York Times bestseller list) and sequel Iron Flame. Celebrate all things literary and spicy while discussing the novels, playing trivia, enjoying specialty drinks, and sharing theories for the upcoming Onyx Storm installment.

Tickets are $7.18 (including fees) and available here.

VINNATUR WINE TASTING

Other people practicing Dry January just means more space to enjoy VinNatur New York from 2 to 6 p.m. at Rule of Thirds. VinNatur is a walk-around wine tasting open to the public hosted by the Natural Wine Growers Association and featuring in-person winemakers and other wineries represented with samples of over 200 various natural wines made by niche winemakers from Italy, Austria and Spain.

General admission is $65 and tickets are available here.

MAGIC: THE GATHERING TRADING POST

Update your MTG deck from 2 to 6 p.m. Frontier Games is hosting an afternoon of gaming and trading for avids and new Magic players alike. The event is BYO binder and EDH deck.

Tickets are $5 after fees and available here.