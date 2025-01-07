Manhattan Avenue store Line and Label has officially closed, after almost 12 years in business.

Yesterday, January 6, was their last day. An Instagram caption reads in part:

“We’re endlessly grateful to everyone who has supported us, shopped with us, and believed in this vision. You made this studio more than just a place; you made it special. Thank you for being a part of this journey and for letting us share what we love most with you.”

Artist and designer Kate O’Riley founded the store in 2013, as a showcase for independent designers as well as the store’s own label. Aside from clothing, the store also offered leather goods, bags, jewelry, and accessories.

While the brick and mortar location has closed, the brand will still be available online.