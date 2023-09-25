More trees on Huron Street have been chopped down.

In early August, Greenpointers reported that several trees on Huron had been cut in half or damaged in some way. New saplings were eventually planted, one of which was cut in half at some point over the past week.

Now the tree killer has struck again, but in a bigger way this time. This weekend, locals woke up to find a large tree knocked over. Greenpointers went out to investigate it for ourselves, and it seems unlikely that this could be anything but intentional damage. It was a clean break and some hack marks were present.

Damage to a Huron tree in August. Photo credit: Bettina McCall

Locals also reported to us that a pink crepe myrtle tree in Transmitter Park had a branch broken off this weekend. Last month, the local group Friends of Transmitter Park shared an image of a toppled magnolia tree on Instagram, asking neighbors to respect our shared space.

Reminder that cutting down a tree is not just loser behavior, but a legitimate crime.

v

According to the NYC Parks Department: “Most violations are misdemeanors, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment up to 90 days. Removing a tree without a permit and damaging trees are very serious offenses, punishable by a fine of up to $15,000 and/or imprisonment for up to one year.”

Several locals have drawn parallels between this case and the infamous Noble Street paper litterer, a cop who had grown up on the street and commuted from Long Island every Sunday morning to disperse myriad papers. Though he was identified earlier this year, no word on what he’s been up to lately. Maybe he decided to cut out the middleman altogether and start manufacturing the paper himself…

When we took a walk on Saturday, it looked like several buildings on that block (between Manhattan and Franklin) have security cameras. If anyone has access to that footage, let us know at editor@greenpointers.com. You can also file a report with 311.