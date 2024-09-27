Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Fall is officially here, and we dare say it’s off to an interesting and busy start in NYC, with the recent news of Mayor Eric Adams’ indictment. Take a moment with our newsletter.

The Greenpoint Shul offers a few ways to participate in the High Holidays next week. A local parent started a recommendation service, Poppit, to help local families find fun activities.

Our local elected officials called out concrete batch plant DKN Ready Mix for myriad public health concerns.

A shooting in Greenpoint last weekend injured six people—authorities are still trying to figure out what happened.

Cato’s Army and Navy opened a second location. The Williamsburg waterfront got a new public plaza with the opening of Domino Square. The folks behind Tex-Mex spot Yellow Rose will open a bar in Williamsburg next year. Wine bar Heaven and Earth has fully opened.

We gave you the rundown of the EPA’s plan for the East Branch section of Newtown Creek. Walk, don’t run, to Greenpoint’s latest club—Brooklyn Walk Club, that is.

Maison Mono will host a new exhibition of work by Jakarta-based artist Ardneks, kicking off this weekend. For more weekend ideas (like grabbing some of these Portuguese custard tarts from the farmers’ market), check out our weekly roundup.

In honor of Climate Week, locals celebrated the completion of the Greenpoint Community Environmental Fund, which invested more than $68 million in our neighborhood.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you.

In and around North Brooklyn

Saturday is Town Square’s annual Schoolfest event.

City council member Lincoln Restler is calling for the NYC Campaign Finance Board to halt distribution any public matching funds to Mayor Adams’s re-election campaign and demand refunds for illegal 2021 contributions.