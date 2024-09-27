Greenpoint’s Greta Coffee and Kitchen (204 Nassau Ave.) is a woman-owned, neighborhood cafe serving locally-roasted coffee and Mediterranean dishes for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

Greta’s third anniversary is this month and to celebrate, the local spot teamed up with Greenpoint’s legendary donut shop, Peter Pan (727 Manhattan Ave.) to create a one-of-a-kind donut. The collaboration combines Greta’s signature granola with Peter Pan’s mouthwatering donuts to create ‘The Greta,’ a maple glazed donut that is topped with Greta’s granola.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, the team at Greta is giving Greenpointers the opportunity to make this popular granola at home. “Greta’s Granola has been a crowd favorite from the get go. It’s got the perfect mix of crunch, sweetness, and that little hint of fennel that makes it stand out. Whether you toss it on yogurt or just snack on it straight from the jar, it’s simple, wholesome, and always hits the spot,” owner Orit Kaufman told Greenpointers.

Learn how to make Greta’s signature granola below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Greta’s Signature Granola

Ingredients

250 grams (2 1/2 cups) of oats

50 grams (about 1 /2 cup) of pecans

50 gram (about 1/2 cup) of sliced almonds

50 gram (about 1/3 cup) of sunflower seeds

35 grams (about 1/4 cup) of raisins

35 gram (about 1/4 cup) of dried cranberries

50 grams (about .4 cup) of pumpkin seeds

50 grams (about 1/4 cup) of canola oil

60 grams (about 1/4 cup) of silan (can use honey or maple syrup)

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon of fennel seeds

Directions

Preheat your oven to 425°F. Combine the oats, pecans, sliced almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds and mix together in a large bowl. Add the salt and cinnamon and mix again. Pour in the canola oil and silan (or your choice of honey or maple syrup). Mix well until everything is evenly coated. Spread the mixture evenly on a baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, remove the granola from the oven, sprinkle the fennel seeds and stir it to ensure even baking. Return the granola to the oven and bake for another 15 minutes, or until it has a roasted brown color. Once the granola is baked and crispy, remove it from the oven. Stir in the raisins and dried cranberries while the granola is still warm. Let the granola cool completely on the baking sheet. (Once cooled, store your homemade granola in an airtight container.) Enjoy it with Greek yogurt topped with berries, or as a snack!