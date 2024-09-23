The Greenpoint Shul (108 Noble St.) and its new rabbi, Isaiah Rothstein, are offering several ways to observe the 5785 High Holidays. Rothstein was appointed as the senior rabbi at the Greenpoint Shul in July after Rabbi Ben Greenfield announced he would be moving back to his home state of California.

The High Holidays commence with Rosh Hashana services on Wednesday, October 2. The Greenpoint Shul will host Shacharit with Slichot and Hatarat Nedarim at 7:30 a.m., and in the evening there will be a candle lighting at 6:17 p.m., Mincha and Maariv prayers at 6:20 p.m., and Dinner Under the Stars at 7:15 p.m.

The Dinner Under the Stars requires a ticket that costs $54 per person. There is also an opportunity to add a sponsorship, helping feed other members of the community, and the opportunity to volunteer before, during, or after the dinner.

On Thursday, October 3, there’s Shacharit at 9 a.m., followed by a family Shofar workshop at 10:30 a.m., Drasha at 11:45 a.m., Shofar and Mussaf at noon, and Kiddish Lunch at 1:30 p.m. with babysitting available from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. On Thursday evening at 5:45 p.m., there’s Mincha, Learning, and Maariv, followed by a candle lighting at 7:14 p.m.

On Friday, October 4, Shacharit is at 9 a.m. followed by Drasha at 10:45 a.m., Massuf at 11 a.m., and Kiddish Lunch at 1 p.m., with babysitting available from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Rosh Hashana services conclude with Shofar Blowing and Tashlich in Transmitter Park at 4:30 p.m.

The Greenpoint Shul’s Yom Kippur services begin on Friday, October 11 at 6:03 p.m. with a Yom Kippur candle lighting, followed by Kol Nidrei at 6:30 p.m. and Kol Nidrei workshops at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, October 12, there’s Shacharit at 8:30 a.m., Torah service at 10:30 a.m., Drasha at 11:30 a.m., Yizkor at 11:50 a.m., Mussaf with Community Intentions at noon, and Mincha at 2 p.m. Babysitting is available from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

That evening, Neilah Drasha is at 5:30 p.m., followed by Neilah at 5:45 p.m. and Shabbat when the the fast ends at 7 p.m. There will be a breakfast sponsored by Greenpoint favorite, Acme Smoked Fish. Babysitting is also available from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tickets are required for Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur services. Members receive a limited number of free tickets, and members of the general public are welcome to purchase tickets which cost $200 for one holiday and $360 for both. If a local has financial concerns, they can reach out to [email protected].