Happy last weekend of September! This weekend in the neighborhood promises gorgeous temps for a range of activities, from Pokémon to yoga to ghost tours.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

POKÉMON LEAGUE

Do you consider yourself a Pokémon master? Join the Friday league at Frontier Games! The $10 entry gets you into the weekly tournament, one pack of cards at the door, plus another pack added to the prize pool. The game starts at 7 p.m. and follows standard trading card game playing rules.

SPEED DATING & COMEDY

There are few things funnier than trying to date in NYC! Especially as you get older. Speed Dating NYC is hosting a face-to-face speed dating session at Flop House Comedy Club followed by a comedy show. Starting at 6:30 p.m., singles in their 30s and 40s are invited for an evening of IRL connection, quick conversations, and, hopefully, some laughs.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

BANNED BOOK STORYTIME

September 28 is Let Freedom Read Day as part of Banned Books Week. The Brooklyn Public Library is celebrating the freedom to read with a special edition of their Saturday Family Storytime focused specifically on banned books. With various books facing the increased threat of being banned from libraries and schools (reaching an all-time high in 2023), librarians and other activists are urging parents, readers, and beyond to take action. The Greenpoint Library will be hosting a banned book reading at 10:30 a.m., which will also include singing and general learning for the whole family.

No registration is required, and the event is free to attend for all ages.

SUMMER SWEAT CAMP

It’s not summer anymore, but you can still sweat like it is. NYC fitness bootcamp Summer Sweat Camp will be bringing the energy in their final session until next summer with a 50-minute class led by four National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) certified personal trainers specializing in HIIT, strength training, glute building, pilates, conditioning, and more. Starting at 11 a.m., the event will include a warm up, instructor intro, workout (obviously), and cool down and photo session. The class is on the rooftop of 175 Kent Avenue and is open to men and women of all fitness levels, from gym rats to beginners.

KIDS DRAWING LESSON

Have a budding artiste on your hands? Kids book illustrator Jimbo Matison will be at Hey Kids! Comics at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate the release of his new book, How to Draw a Brave Chicken. The kids’ picture — a sequel to How to Draw a Happy Cat — book follows a drawing how-to that spins hilariously out of control as it goes on. The event will feature a reading of the book plus drawing lessons of brave chickens, happy cats, and nearly anything else that comes up.

RE-LOVED POP-UP CLOSET SALE

Resist the urge to buy a $3 skirt from the TikTok shop and find some pre-loved gems instead. Re-Loved is hosting their second pop-up closet sale in Greenpoint from 1 to 5 p.m. featuring curated pieces, trendy clothes, unique accessories, and more. They recommend coming early for the best deals.

COMEDY GHOST WALK

The only thing funnier than dating in NYC is… ghosts? Come find out! Starting in McCarren Park by the corner of Driggs Avenue and 12th Street at 7:30 p.m., comedians will lead a walk through the neighborhood while telling ghost-themed silly stories and jokes. While it promises to be a unique experience, it does not promise that any of the stories are true. Greenpoint is probably definitely haunted, though.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

TRANSMITTER PARK CLEANUP

It’s no secret that the parks have been not the cleanest lately. So let’s come together to change that. As part of the NYC Parks It’s My Park series, Friends of Transmitter Park is inviting volunteers to help clean up and tend to the gardens at Transmitter Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Be prepared to get dirty and bring work gloves if you have them.

BLOCKTOBERFEST

Celebrate pumpkin beer season and beyond during the NYC Brewers Guild‘s 2024 Blocktoberfest at Brooklyn Brewery. From 1 to 5:30 p.m., the party will include beer sampling, music, food from Sigmund’s Pretzels, Bodega Truck, and more, plus live football playing in the taproom. Participating breweries include Evil Twin, Greenpoint Beer & Ale, Keg & Lantern, Grimm, Sixpoint, TALEA, Randolph Beer, Threes Brewing, and many, many more. The event is 21+.

THREES BREWING AUTUMN JAM FLOW

There’s really just something about autumn and jam bands that feels right. If you agree, and if you also like deep stretching, head to Threes Brewing as they kick off their Jam Flow series for the fall season. The class will fuse yoga and free movement inspired by the influence of The Grateful Dead, Phish, and other similar music from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The all-genders-welcome class will feature a live-music setlist, trauma-informed 60-minute yoga practice led by instructor Ripple.Affect founder Becca Jacobs, and a community discussion to follow. Plus, you can punctuate your practice with a brew or two.

