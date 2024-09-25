The Williamsburg waterfront continues to expand with a new public plaza next to Domino Park. The one-acre Domino Square is an extension of the park, meant to serve as a gathering space with a variety of programming (including Williamsburg’s first waterfront ice skating rink).

It’s the latest development for Two Trees Management, the group behind the Domino Sugar Factory reconstruction and its attendant projects near the site. The Refinery at Domino, an office space, opened last September.

Images courtesy of Daniel Levin for Two Trees Management.

The spacious spot offers plenty of seating and open space. “Comprising a full city block, or 33,300 square feet, Domino Square was designed to create a “bowl-like” interior, with a lifted edge comprised of distinctive and lush planting beds and tiered seating that create a ‘theater-in-the-round’ effect,” a press release reads. “A more passive park-like setting in the southwest corner includes intimate seating nooks and places for respite, shaped by a series of raised planting beds that create a lush and shaded environment.”

The square was designed by landscape architect firm Field Operations (an honoree at tomorrow’s North Brooklyn Parks Alliance gala) and Brooklyn-based architecture firm Studio Cadena.