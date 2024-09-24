As the footprints of small and longtime businesses in the neighborhood appear to keep shrinking, Cato’s Army & Navy is doing the opposite — early this month, the popular clothing shop opened a new, second location at 106A Nassau Avenue.

Since 1975, family owned and operated Cato’s has been serving Greenpoint with their selection of quality clothing (and accessories like hats, gloves, bags, water bottles, etc) from durable brands like Wrangler, Carhartt, Stanley (but not necessarily in the colorways you’re used to seeing on TikTok), Dickies, Pendleton, and beyond. This new spot — the former home of Nassau Health & Beauty, located between The UPS Store and Steve’s Food Market — joins their original location at 654 Manhattan Ave, which will also remain open.