Heaven and Earth, a wine bar at 290 Nassau Avenue, has expanded their hours (and gotten new team members).

The spot first opened in January, generally focusing on pop-up events and other collaborations with chefs. Now, hospitality lifers Tecla Esposito and Ian Cronin have joined Heaven and Earth’s Halley Chambers and Kipleen Green to enhance the space.

“We offer a very rare range of natural wine, focusing on hybrid grapes as well as low ABV ciders & aperitifs,” Esposito told Greenpointers. “We also feature an array of non-alcoholic offerings including in-house adaptogenic drinks & medicinal teas. Our food offerings focus on hyper-seasonal small plates and snacks featuring local peak season ingredients.”

Food offerings from Heaven and Earth.

Pop ups will continue to be a key component of Heaven and Earth. In their first year, they have offered “everything from Paella block parties to oyster master classes,” said Esposito. “We love showcasing new chefs in a pop-up format and will continue to collaborate with different food concepts as well as wine tasting events throughout the seasons.”

Heaven and Earth is currently open from Tuesday through Thursday, 4pm to 11pm, and Friday through Sunday from 3pm to 12am (The team plans to expand to extended hours and seven day a week service by November).