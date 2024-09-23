A shooting in Greenpoint left six people injured, one critically, according to the NYPD.

Police are still investigating what happened in the early morning of Saturday, September 21. Officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. from Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where three of the victims, all 18 year old males, were receiving medical care after transporting themselves there. One sustained a gunshot wound in the left ankle, another suffered a gunshot wound to the face, and a third had chest wounds.

A 33-year-old male made it to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull with a gunshot wound to the right ankle. Two 20-year-olds went to Jamaica Hospital in Queens, one with a gunshot wound to the back, and the other with a wound to the leg.

The 18-year-old with chest wounds is in critical but stable condition; the other victims are in stable condition.

The police have not yet been able to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting, which took place at the intersection of Cherry Street and Stewart Avenue, next to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. There have not been any arrests at this time.