Williamsburg’s Mr. Melo (61 Withers St.) has created a fun limited-edition cocktail called Turkish Delight. It uses Two Nights Out, a coffee liquor out of Greenpoint, and Ten To One dark rum.

The cocktail is Mr. Melo’s spin on a Turkish coffee martini topped with pistachio meringue. For a garnish, Mr. Melo uses a pistachio butter and shredded phyllo-stuffed chocolate inspired by the viral knafeh chocolate bar.

Only 50 of the cocktails are available at Mr. Melo beginning this week. (They will not be on the menu and will need to be asked for by name.) Lucky for us, Mr. Melo has shared the recipe for Turkish Delight so we can all make it at home.

Learn how to make Mr. Melo’s Turkish Delight below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Nikolas Vagenas, the Beverage Director and Owner of Mr. Melo. Photo: Mr. Melo

Mr. Melo’s Turkish Delight

Ingredients for Cocktail

1 1/2 ounces of Ten To One dark rum

3/4 ounce of Two Nights Out coffee liquor

1/2 ounce of Turkish coffee cold brew

0.5 ounce of orgeat syrup (can be substituted with almond syrup or simple syrup)

2 dashes of cardamom bitters

Ingredients for Pistachio Meringue

2 egg whites

4 tablespoons of pistachio butter

Directions

First, make the Turkish coffee cold brew by leaving a packet of Turkish coffee sitting in a quart of water overnight. The next day, start by making the pistachio meringue. Whip 2 egg whites until you get soft peaks, and take 4 tablespoons of pistachio butter and fold in gently to not deflate the meringue. Set aside. Add all cocktail ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake. Pour the cocktail into a coupe glass and top with the pistachio meringue. Optional: If you have a knafeh chocolate bar, grate a piece of it over the cocktail, and then, skewer a piece of the chocolate and place it on top of the cocktail. Take a bite, take a sip and enjoy.