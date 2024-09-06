Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Summer might be drawing to a close, but I’m not ready to say goodbye yet. At least those last-minute plans are more manageable now that the G train has been fully restored!

A maple-granola donut feels pretty appropriate for fall—perhaps the new collaboration between Peter Pan and Greta might ease the transition for us summer fans. For another sweet treat, this new cocktail from Mr. Melo might be just the thing.

The CitiStorage building on Kent Avenue is finally getting torn down: Greenpointers was on hand to witness the progress with our own eyes.

We spoke to the Williamsburg restaurant Kru, which just launched a Wine and Thai Food series.

NBK Parks Alliance just launched tickets for its annual gala—take advantage of those reduced-price tickets through September 8. As always, we have that weekend round-up for you.

Greenpoint’s two newest coffee shops both combine a cafe with a studio space (and ample space to work).

An intoxicated driver who killed a cyclist in Williamsburg faces several charges, including manslaughter.

In and around North Brooklyn

A man who uses a wheelchair speaks out after he fell and a local MTA bus driver drove off.

The NYC Department of Health will spray for mosquitos in parts of Greenpoint and Williamsburg this month—find out when and where.