A new coffee shop and art studio combo, Owlee Café & Studio (211 Franklin St.), has taken over the corner storefront that was previously home to Arte Libre, which was also a combination (of an art gallery and tattoo parlor).
Owlee Café & Studio’s Director of Operations, Ana Alvarez, told Greenpointers that the newcomer is “more than just a café.”
“It’s a vibrant, creative space where coffee lovers, artists, and entrepreneurs come together,” Alvarez explained.
“At Owlee, we celebrate the fusion of art and community. Our café features a photo and video studio, hosts regular art exhibitions, and provides workshops. It’s a perfect spot for enjoying a cup of our signature brews while immersing yourself in the local art scene.”
Owlee’s menus are filled with traditional coffees, flavorful teas, treats, and pastries. Beverages include the usual lineup of espressos, macchiatos, lattes, and cold brew, plus frappuccinos, a Nutella latte, and hot chocolate. There’s also black, green, and herbal teas. The food menu will include items like croissants, muffins, and quiche.
Owlee Café & Studio’s grand opening is this Saturday, September 7. Saturday’s grand opening will include the newcomer’s first art exhibition and live violin music in the morning.
Owlee Café & Studio will be open weekdays 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.