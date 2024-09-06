A new coffee shop and art studio combo, Owlee Café & Studio (211 Franklin St.), has taken over the corner storefront that was previously home to Arte Libre, which was also a combination (of an art gallery and tattoo parlor).

The exterior of 211 Franklin Street when it was Arte Libre.

Owlee Café & Studio’s Director of Operations, Ana Alvarez, told Greenpointers that the newcomer is “more than just a café.”

“It’s a vibrant, creative space where coffee lovers, artists, and entrepreneurs come together,” Alvarez explained.

“At Owlee, we celebrate the fusion of art and community. Our café features a photo and video studio, hosts regular art exhibitions, and provides workshops. It’s a perfect spot for enjoying a cup of our signature brews while immersing yourself in the local art scene.”

The interior of Owlee. Photo: Owlee

Owlee’s menus are filled with traditional coffees, flavorful teas, treats, and pastries. Beverages include the usual lineup of espressos, macchiatos, lattes, and cold brew, plus frappuccinos, a Nutella latte, and hot chocolate. There’s also black, green, and herbal teas. The food menu will include items like croissants, muffins, and quiche.

The pastry case at Owlee. Photo: Owlee

Owlee Café & Studio’s grand opening is this Saturday, September 7. Saturday’s grand opening will include the newcomer’s first art exhibition and live violin music in the morning.

Owlee Café & Studio will be open weekdays 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.