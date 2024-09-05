A new coffee shop just opened on Green Street. And while, yes, Greenpoint does in fact have a lot already, few of them are spacious enough to accommodate folks who want to get some work done. And probably none of them have a dedicated production space available to rent out.

Meet Coffee Check (65A Green St.) The new spot is spearheaded by David Cogen, who you might also know as TheUnlockr (Cogen’s website and YouTube channel focus on new tech products and teaching users how to get the most out of them). When the lease on his video production space in Greenpoint’s Pencil Factory building expired, he decided it was time to try something new.

“I’ve been a big coffee fan for a long time and someone who also made it a point to try as many coffee shops as possible around the world (wherever my video work took me),” Cogen tells Greenpointers. “I eventually decided to educate myself more on coffee and began taking roasting classes, barista intensives, pour over classes, attending coffee expos, and just anything else I could find.”

He signed a lease on the Green Street space in December 2023 and took the plunge, combining the need for a new production space with the desire to formally enter the world of coffee. Coffee Check officially opened on August 26. The space features a cafe in the front and production studios in the back. Eventually, Coffee Check will have an on-site roastery.

You certainly don’t need to create content to take advantage of the space, but that’s an added bonus for those with a project to tackle. Says Cogen of the production aspect: “I built a full kitchen for people to film or take photos of cooking related content (after realizing that’s missing from a lot of other production spaces in Greenpoint), a living room set as well and a podcast booth with acoustic treatment, mics, mixers, wireless cameras, and everything someone would need to do an audio/video podcast.”

You can rent the space here.

And for those just looking to catch up on emails, there’s a place for you too. With Cogen’s tech background, you can expect “possibly too many outlets” so bring those laptops.

Coffee Check is open 7 am-3 pm from Monday through Friday and 8 am-3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.