While the end of summer is often bittersweet, we can at least take solace in the fact that the temperatures this weekend aren’t even forecast to rise above 80 degrees. And though we are looking at some potential showers on Saturday, that doesn’t mean you have to stay cooped up inside!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

FILMS ON THE GREEN FILM FESTIVAL

All summer long, festival Films on the Green has been screening French movies for free in various NYC parks courtesy of Villa Albertine, a French institution for arts and ideas in the United States. And this weekend, it’s McGolrick Park’s turn. At 7:30 p.m., the festival is showing Racetime (La Course des Tuques), a family-friendly animated film following “Frankie-Four-Eyes” and new-kid Zach on a sled race through their village in the Quebec countryside and the rematch that follows as they learn lessons about friendship and perseverance. The movie is rated G and recommended for ages 6 and up. It will be dubbed in English.

The event is free and open to the public, and registration is encouraged here, but not required.

HOT ONES WING-EATING CONTEST

If you actually do miss the heat (but not the humidity!), never fear — at 8 p.m., Kilo Bravo is teaming up with Wing Jawn for a wing tasting featuring all ten sauces known to commonly torture masochistic celebs in the YouTube show Hot Ones. Sauces range from “The Classic Garlic Fresno” to “The Last Dab Xperience” made with Pepper X, the hottest pepper in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records, and coming in at 2,693,000 on the Scoville scale. Tickets include a wing flight with a tab of each sauce and beer to wash it down (BYOMilk, I guess?).

Tickets are $25 in advance here and $30 at the door. Spectating is free.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

SEWING MACHINE BASICS

Everything is more expensive now! So why not learn to make your own clothes and other fabric goods and do it at a free class? The Greenpoint Library is hosting another edition of their Sustainable Sewing series, this time focusing on the basics and operations of sewing machines from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can expect to leave class understanding general sewing machine function, settings and when to use them, what a presser foot and other accessories are, and how to create and use a bobbin. Plus, you’ll take home your very own machine-sewn project. Machines are provided, but anyone is welcome to bring their own.

No RSVP or registration are required to attend class.

MATINÉE SOCIAL CLUB

Brat summer is over and going to bed early is back in style. Put on your sensible dancing shoes for a “night” of disco and club classics at Café Balearica. From 5 to 10 p.m., hit the dance floor to a mashup of Purple Disco Machine, Armand Van Helden, Crystal Waters, Disclosure, some 2010s festival hits, remixes, and even Latin and Afro-house. While the event was created with millennials up in mind (especially the 7 p.m. pizza for anyone who needs a second wind), all over 21 are welcome.

Tickets are $16.88 (after fees) and available here.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

BOWLING TOURNAMENT

After an early Saturday night, spend your Sunday in the Gutter! Starting at 12 p.m. sharp, the dive-bar-bowling-alley hybrid is hosting a five-round bowling tournament with a portion of proceeds benefitting the X Out Breast Cancer Foundation. Qualifying rounds will be scored and then finals will be bracket-style, plus a final DFL (Dead F***ing Last) bonus round for the lowest-scoring bowlers of round 1. There will be prizes as well as a raffle.

Entry is $25 per bowler here.

POLISH AUTOMOTIVE FESTIVAL

Being a car enthusiast and satisfying a craving for pierogi are not mutually exclusive this weekend. From 12 to 4 p.m., stop by the Polish Automotive Festival hosted by the Polish Automotive Club of America on Kent Street between McGuinness and Manhattan Avenue. The afternoon promises classic Polish cars like Fiats and Syrena, authentic Polish food, kid-friendly activities, and a car-painting contest.

The festival is free to attend and no registration is required.

REST IN POETRY

Step into a safe space to unpack, address, and express your grief through poetry at Easy Lover from 3 to 6 p.m. Rest in Poetry is a writing workshop and open-mic event hosted by Sakura Series featuring writing exercises, partnered and group discussions, and prompted sharing sessions.

Tickets are $12.51 (including fees) here.