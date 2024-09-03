NBK Parks Alliance, the local non-profit parks conservancy, just released tickets for their annual fundraising gala.

This year’s theme is Rewild North Brooklyn. Rewilding entails planting native pollinator plants and maintaining them within our parks and green spaces, ultimately transforming industrial areas into a thriving component of our local ecosystem.

Attendees will enjoy live DJ performances from Greg Paulus ThE NoW (plus a surprise DJ from the renowned NYC club Nublu), curated cocktails, and delicious seasonal fare.

This year’s honorees are Field Operations and Alive Structures, both of which are landscape and design firms whose work reflects the “rewilding” principle.

Last year, NBK Parks Alliance celebrated 20 years of operation. They are the city’s only parks conservancy that serves an entire community board district (Brooklyn’s CB1, comprising Greenpoint and Williamsburg). In their two decades of operation, the non-profit has seen immense growth and development in the area, whose 2005 waterfront rezoning had a big impact on local parks (we’re looking at you, still unfulfilled promise of a Box Street Park). The funds allow NBK Parks to continue their work maintaining and improving our parks and green spaces.

From now until September 8, you can get special $50 tickets. The gala will take place September 26 at Under the K Bridge Park.