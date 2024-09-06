For years, the CitiStorage building on Kent Avenue has been a blight on Williamsburg’s waterfront, a husk collecting dust as shiny new high-rise buildings pop up left and right.

It’s finally coming down.

We announced the news back in March, when the NYC Parks Department finally broke ground on an additional parcel of Bushwick Inlet Park, but we’re happy to confirm that it is, in fact, currently in the works. Greenpointers was recently invited to check out the progress being made on the site, so we can tell you for a fact: it’s coming down! We witnessed with our own two eyes an excavator digging up debris!

Everyone is ready to get to work to bring the building down! Photo: Greenpointers.

“We’re so excited to take this next step in the transformation of the North Brooklyn waterfront here at Bushwick Inlet Park. Instead of an abandoned warehouse, New Yorkers will be able to enjoy a beautiful, accessible greenspace where they can take in the city skyline, connect with the diverse nature that surrounds us, and build community with their neighbors,” said Mary Salig, Director of North Brooklyn Parks, NYC Parks Department. “We look forward to working with our partners in the community and throughout government on this ambitious project that will benefit generations of New Yorkers to come.”

Now, what we can’t tell you is when the fully completed Bushwick Inlet Park will be up and running. Building demolition is expected to wrap up at the end of this year and in true Greenpoint/Williamsburg fashion, the site necessitates environmental remediation (thank you, ExxonMobil!). Once the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation gives the go-ahead, that parcel of land can start its transformation into a park space.

As part of the Bloomberg administration’s 2005 Greenpoint/Williamsburg rezoning, locals were entitled to several new parks, one being Bushwick Inlet Park. The park is made up of several different parcels of land, one of which is almost entirely encompassed by the building. The massive CitiStorage building fire in 2015 jeopardized the park’s future, with the land nearly sold to developers before the city stepped in to acquire it in 2016. And in 2021, the city allocated $75 million to complete work on the parcel.