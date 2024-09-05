Greenpoint’s Greta (204 Nassau Ave.), a cafe serving Mediterranean dishes and locally-roasted coffee, first opened in September 2021 and is celebrating its third anniversary this month by teaming up with Greenpoint’s legendary local donut shop, Peter Pan (727 Manhattan Ave.) to create a one-of-a-kind donut.

“Every year, in celebration of our anniversary, we partner with a local shop to bring something unique to our customers,” co-owner Orit Kaufman told Greenpointers.

The Greta, a donut collaboration between two Greenpoint shops, Peter Pan and Greta. Photo: Greta

Last year, Greta partnered with Greenpoint’s Bagel Point (699 Manhattan Ave.) to create a teal-colored bagel and a bagel sandwich called ‘The Greenpointer’ that used smoked salmon from another local favorite, Acme Smoked Fish (30 Gem St.).

“The result was a visually striking and delicious treat that quickly became a favorite among our customers,” Kaufman said. “The success of that collaboration has set the bar high for our anniversary celebrations…and we’re looking forward to another successful collaboration with Peter Pan this year.”

The Greta donuts, available Friday, at Peter Pan and Greta. Photo: Greta

The collaboration for Greta’s third anniversary combines the cafe’s signature granola with Peter Pan’s mouthwatering donuts to create ‘The Greta,’ a maple glazed donut that is topped with Greta’s granola. Kaufman explained that the maple glaze, with its rich, seasonal flavor, is the perfect complement to the crunchy texture of the granola, calling it “a true reflection of both brands.”

“This collaboration represents the harmony of tradition and innovation, bringing together Peter Pan’s time-honored skills with Greta’s commitment to quality and creativity, and ties to the local vendors and community,” Kaufman said.

The Greta will be available starting this Friday, September 6, at both Greta and Peter Pan.