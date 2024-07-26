Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

And bienvenue to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris! Got any plans to watch? Let us know which local spots are showing the games.

For more things to do this weekend, check out our roundup here.

You think Greenpoint just fell out of a coconut tree? We exist in the context of all in which we live and what came before us, as evidenced by Oak & Iron’s Greenpoint History Night.

New wine bar Bouquet shared their recipe for chicken schnitzel.

Eleva Cafe is now Bell Slip Social, offering expanded hours and a new food menu. The Williamsburg waterfront gets a new Greek restaurant. Saddle up and ride down to Williamsburg’s latest country music venue, Desert 5 Spot on Wythe Avenue.

The Safe Haven shelter on Apollo Street has been in the works for years and has now opened. Two separate dog bite incidents took place in Greenpoint recently. Luckily, the responsible owner has come forward for one of them.

The corner of Driggs Avenue and Monitor Street got a new name in memory of local teacher and union leader Patricia R. Tambakis.

In and around North Brooklyn

The city just set up a free compost distribution center in Greenpoint, running through the end of September.

A new affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 16 Dupont Street.