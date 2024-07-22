The battle between human and dog (or rather, human and entitled dog owner) continues to be waged in Greenpoint. Two different Greenpoint locals are asking for the community’s help in identifying dog owners, after they each sustained serious dog bites in separate incidents.

If you were in Newtown Barge Park recently, you might have noticed a plethora of signs alerting the community that a “DOG BIT A CHILD.” According to the sign, the incident took place around 8:45 p.m. on July 13. The dog is described as “medium-sized, greyish/pale brownish, short haired (possibly a retriever mix). The owner is described as “mid 20s-30 year old thin female, approximately 5 ‘3”-5’ 7”, with long black hair, light skin, (possibly Asian or mixed).”

If you have additional information, you’re encouraged to call 347-216-3746.

Sadly, an incident like this unfolding at Newtown Barge Park comes as little surprise. Last year, the City’s Parks Department temporarily shut down the park’s turf field due to the prevalence of unleashed dogs.

Now, another person has shared a similar incident with Greenpointers. Kendall, whose last name we’re withholding for privacy reasons, was at Paloma Coffee and Bakery’s Nassau Avenue location around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 21. She and her sister were leaving the coffee shop with their dog when another dog snapped and bit her in the thigh. The bite was so severe that Kendall ended up being taken to the ER in an ambulance.

“I realized the bite was quite deep and needed medical attention. The owners came out of the store but mostly just stood to the side and watched it happen. They didn’t offer any assistance or their info,” Kendall tells Greenpointers. “I’m not sure if they didn’t realize the bite was so bad, as I initially thought it was just a scratch, but I’m still quite surprised they didn’t ask if I needed anything or offer their info. I’m sure they were shocked and worried about their dog, but this is going to be quite costly, and although this was an accident, they should take some responsibility.”

Kendall and her sister both stressed that they’re animal lovers; they just hope the dog’s humans can step up to the plate.

The descriptions are thus: “the dog was all white with a few brown spots on the face, blue collar, long tail, pointy ears. The man was about 6 feet, the woman a few inches shorter. The guy was tall, white, brunette, wearing a white shirt and dark shorts, the woman was average/tall, white, light brown hair, wearing a white tank top.”

If you have more information about either incident, feel free to get in touch at [email protected].