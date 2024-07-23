A new event series at Oak and Iron (147 Franklin St.) takes locals on a walk down memory lane through Greenpoint’s rich and storied history.

Greenpoint History Night, spearheaded by local writer and bartender Rick Paulas, presents a lighthearted yet informative look at our neighborhood’s past.

“Greenpoint History Night gives our little neighborhood a chance to exist in the context of all in which we live and what came before,” said Paulas. “Also a beer and shot special for $8.”

Certainly, if you think you just fell out of a coconut tree, you have another think coming, as this upcoming roster of presenters will let you know. Susie Armitage will present on the G train, Sam Corbin will present on neighborhood dog parks, and Sheila Shirazi will talk about Manhattan Avenue theaters. Considering the G train shutdown, the dog bite incidents of the past couple weeks, and the fact that the former Meserole Theater is turning into a Sweetgreen, we’d say these topics are especially pertinent as of late.

This is the second iteration of the event, which debuted last month featuring Max Pearl talking about The Astral apartment building, and yours truly talking about the hit HBO show Girls. The evening was a lot of fun (if I do say so myself).

Swing by tomorrow, July 24, at 9 p.m.