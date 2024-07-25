This weekend, the neighborhood has a little bit of everything. From infant-friendly raves to pizza-making for a cause to Peruvian Independence Day, there will be essentially no need to leave Greenpoint for any vibe you’re trying to get into.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

DROP-OFF MOVIE NIGHT

From 6 to 8:30 p.m., PLAY Greenpoint is hosting another movie screening from 6 to 8 p.m. Kiddos 4-8 will be treated to a showing of the 2023 Disney animated film Wish. Starring Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, the film follows the story of a teenager who makes a wish so powerful it’s answered by cosmic force, sending her on an adventure to save her kingdom. The night features dinner, popcorn, and open (supervised) play. Early drop-off is also available at 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is $42 here.

SOUND BATH

Start your weekend with a little rest and restoration during a sound bath hosted by musician and sound healer Samer Ghadry at SPARSA. Starting at 7:30 p.m., unwind, connect, and rejuvenate for 90 minutes set to dynamic sound from Ghadry, who uses both instruments and his voice to create relaxing soundscapes ripe for deep meditation.

Tickets are available for $49.87 here.

COMEDY AND KARAOKE

If a meditative sound bath isn’t your idea of a release, how about some laughing and belting? Pure Chaos Comedy and Karaoke is hosted by Billy Prinsell, Breck Gordon, and Daniel Vezza and features stand-up sets from six local comics followed by open karaoke at A Bar. The comedy portion starts at 9 p.m. with karaoke following at 11 p.m. Prior to the show, there will be an art sale benefitting NYC Migrant Solidarity.

Tickets are available for $7.18 here.



SATURDAY, JULY 27

McGOLRICK BIRD CLUB

McCarren Park’s hawks don’t get to have all the fun. Join the McGolrick Bird Club for another weekly Saturday session of bird watching at 9 a.m. In June, the group spotted 33 bird species — including the Black-and-white Warbler, Downy Woodpecker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Blue Jay, and more—they spotted 80 in May.

No registration is required, just show up at the corner of Russell and Driggs

BABY’S FIRST RAVE

Start ’em young! The Canopy, a new play and movement studio for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is hosting Baby’s First Rave from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is BYOB(aby) and designed for little ones 0-4 to bounce and dance to kid-friendly remixes of the hits in a safe and stylish setting with complimentary glow sticks and snacks. Adults are welcome to bust a move or relax with other parents on the sidelines.

Drop-in tickets are $45 for non-members and free for members here.

PIZZA-MAKING CLASS

Want to know how the sausage pizza is made? Go behind the scenes at Fini and learn how to make their viral slices for a good cause. From 2 to 4 p.m., the pizza hot spot is hosting a pizza-making class to raise money for the Team Jmared Foundation in honor of Sarcoma Awareness Month, with proceeds supporting non-medical costs of cancer treatment for patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering. Tickets include the class, a Fini x Team Jmared t-shirt, and tiger keychain.

Spots are $100 and available here.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

CAT ADOPTION EVENT

Looking for a new furry friend while wanting to avoid local leash and dog-run drama? Greenpoint Cats is hosting an adoption event at All in 1 Petshop from 12 to 3 p.m. Meet cats and kittens alike from the local nonprofit TNR (trap, neuter, release) and rescue organization dedicated to helping community cats find safety and loving forever homes while providing information to neighbors.

Only certain cats will be in attendance, but you can get a sneak peek via Greenpoint Cats’ Petfinder page here. Apply in advance to be pre-approved here.

PERUVIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

Celebrate Peruvian Independence Day with great chefs and even better food right in the heart of Williamsburg. From 12 to 6 p.m., Llama Inn is hosting a market-style party taking inspiration from the street-food vendors of Lima and featuring chefs Cesar Toboada of Artesano, Jose Luis Chavez of Mission Ceviche, Oscar Lorenzzi of Nuyores, Yuri Herrera of Popular, Ximena and Leyla Yrala of La Cevicherria, Boris Torres of Chirp, Jesus Delgado of Jarana, and Alex of Jora with authentic Peruvian dishes alongside cocktails and frozen pisco sours.

Tickets are sold in packs of five for $50 here — one ticket is good for one dish and cocktails are sold separately.

MOV IN THE PARK

MOV Festival, a multimedia event centered on music, tech, and art from Rio de Janeiro, is coming to NYC for the first time at McCarren Park House from 4 to 10 p.m. MOV in the Park will feature music from DJs Gaspar Muniz, Miss Alicia, Flavya, and Zapelini, plus a curated art installation with work from Blake Marques Carrington, Sirawich Pukuka, Grave, Mica Lages, Francisco Barreto, CansadodaInternet, and Pedro Thunders.

Free tickets are available here.