Greenpoint’s newest wine bar, Bouquet (1073 Manhattan Ave.), opened in the former home of Lobster Joint last month. In addition to a curated wine list, the newcomer offers a menu of seasonal comfort food.

A popular food item at Bouquet is the chicken schnitzel, which arrives topped with kohlrabi slaw. Learn how to make Bouquet’s chicken schnitzel below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Bouquet’s Chicken Schnitzel

Ingredients for Chicken Schnitzel

8 chicken cutlets, pounded very thin

2 cups of panko bread crumbs

1 cup of chicken seasoning mix*

64 ounces of canola oil

2 cups of chipotle mayo dredge**

*Ingredients for Chicken Seasoning Mix

3 tablespoons of salt

1.5 cups of all purpose flour

⅔ cup of cornstarch

1 cup of onion powder

1 cup of garlic powder

½ cup of paprika

**Ingredients for Chipotle Mayo Dredge

1 can of chipotles in adobo

2 cups of mayonnaise

½ cup of water

Ingredients for Kohlrabi Slaw

1 cups of julienned kohlrabi

1 cup of mayonnaise

2 tablespoons of crushed green olives (Bouquet uses Castelvetrano)

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1/4 cup of cornichons

2 teaspoons of cornichon brine

3 tablespoons of capers

1.5 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon of chopped, mixed herbs (Reserve some for serving)

Ingredients to serve

Maldon salt

Lemon wedges

Kohlrabi Slaw

Chopped mixed herbs (Bouquet uses chives, dill, and tarragon)

Directions

First, make the chicken seasoning and the chipotle mayo dredge by combining all ingredients for each into two mixing bowls and stirring well. Set aside. Next, make the kohlrabi slaw. Start with preparing the remoulade sauce. Blend the cornichons, cornichon brine, capers, caper juice, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon, and mayonnaise well, and then pour into an airtight container. Using a mandolin set on ⅛”, slice kohlrabi into rounds. Julienne rounds into nice, thin batons. Combine kohlrabi with crushed olives, mixed herbs, lemon juice, and remoulade. Set aside until serving. Preheat frying oil to 300 degrees F/148 degrees C. Set up dredging station with bowls in the following order:

Raw chicken cutlets, pounded out and patted dry

Chicken Seasoning Mix

Chipotle Mayo Dredge

Panko

Sheet tray lined with parchment

With one hand, take the raw chicken and coat thoroughly with the chicken seasoning mix. (Be sure to keep your other hand dry.) Shake off any excess seasoning. With your other hand, dip the cutlet into the chipotle mayo dredge. Use the side of the bowl of chipotle mayo dredge to scrape off any excess gloppiness. Drop the cutlet into the bowl of panko. Using your other dry hand, press the panko hard into the cutlet all over, ensuring an even coat. Plop breaded cutlet down onto sheet tray, repeat with the rest of the cutlets. Once cutlets have been fulled schnitzel’d, it’s time to fry. Drop one cutlet at a time into the frying oil until they are golden brown. (You don’t want bronze schnitzels here—you want a perfect gold.) Sprinkle with a pinch of maldon salt. Top with kohlrabi slaw and garnish with a lemon wedge. Serve immediately.