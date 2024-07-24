After the first announcement nearly three years ago, the Apollo Street shelter has finally opened in Greenpoint.

The City’s Department of Social Services and Department of Homeless Services will operate the shelter in partnership with the non-profit Breaking Ground, providing Safe Haven-style housing. As we previously reported, this shelter model consists of private, short-term accommodations designed to help those experiencing homelessness transition into having a place of their own.

“This new purpose built shelter for street homeless New Yorkers has robust onsite case management, housing, security, and healthcare services,” City Council Member Lincoln Restler said in a recent email newsletter to constituents, “Their model includes primary care and mental health services onsite 5 days per week.”

The shelter on 83 Apollo Street, dubbed The Continental, can accommodate 145 men and women, North Brooklyn News reports.

Some residents initially opposed the shelter, citing safety concerns and feeling that Greenpoint already had enough shelters. However, city data shows that lower-income, non-white neighborhoods disproportionately house more shelters than typically wealthy areas like Greenpoint. The Safe Haven-style accommodations also differ from the congregant-style shelters already present in the neighborhood, such as the assessment center on Clay Street. Breaking Ground operates another Safe Haven shelter in Williamsburg, which opened in 2022.

Shelter staff provided an overview of safety precautions during a community meeting in April. “Breaking Ground will have 50 staff members, all trained in de-escalation,” wrote North Brooklyn News. “Five to seven employees will be onsite, working around the clock to keep individuals in the shelter and the rest of the community safe. Security will monitor access points at all times, and shelter staff will search clients when they enter the building.”

Breaking Ground has also established a 24/7 number for any concerns: 718-724-7900