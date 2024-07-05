Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

We hope you’re enjoying an extended Fourth of July weekend (and if you didn’t get today off, hope you enjoy your weekend regardless).

We’ll keep it brief to get back to the leftover hot dogs and potato salad.

A new Scandinavian coffee shop is opening soon. Koi Bā is serving up flavorful cocktails and snacks above Nem’s Japandi Bistro. Chez Ma Tante announced that they will reopen next week.

Toñitas celebrated 50 years in Williamsburg.

A car chase ended in a collision and a shootout on Kingsland Avenue.

A new project at the Piłsudski Institute highlights the history of Polish immigrants in Greenpoint. Sane Energy Project hosted a walking tour. Sunday library service is BACK (well, pretty soon, at least).

We got great pics from last week’s LadyLand Festival at Under the K Bridge Park.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe and a weekend roundup.

In and around North Brooklyn

Fourth of July fireworks moved from the East River to the Hudson, but that didn’t stop these Williamsburg hotels from charging top dollar for the views.

Inside the string of armed robberies taking place across Greenpoint and Williamsburg (peep the Greenpointers link!)