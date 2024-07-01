A sleek Scandinavian deli, Falu House, is opening on July 19 at 34 Norman Avenue, sharing the address with Teak, a Scandinavian furniture and home goods store that will open the same day and occupy a majority of the space.

Falu House’s chef and owner, Leah Flannigan, is a North Brooklyn local who is excited to collaborate with Teak, which already has a store at 42 West Street and is expanding into the second storefront.

Flannigan is not only the founder of Falu House, but truly does it all, including the dishwashing and photography. She said she is “still playing a little bit of all roles,” adding that Falu House is “completely self-funded” without outside investment.

Falu House’s blueberry almond croissant. Photo: Leah Flannigan

Falu House, a quick-service restaurant with 15 seats, will be perfect for a fika, the traditional Swedish coffee break. The newcomer will serve coffee, pastries, sandwiches, small plates, plus beer and wine. All of Flannigan’s food and drinks use traditional Scandinavian recipes and ingredients. The deli will also have a small pantry section that sells Nordic staples.

Falu House’s trout roe dip. Photo: Leah Flannigan

“My mission is to bring Scandinavian coziness and cuisine to the community in a nature-forward space to relax, unwind and have a fika,” Flannigan told Greenpointers.

v

“It’s also really important to me to use the sustainability values and innovations of the Nordic region to create a successful and repeatable business model for food services that operates with minimal environmental impact,” Flannigan said, adding that she wants Falu House to be a place like-minded locals visit because it serves good food and drinks and mirrors their values.

Falu House’s salmon egg toast. Photo: Leah Flannigan

Falu House and Teak are hosting a joint grand opening party on July 19, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m, and everyone is invited.

After opening day, Falu House will be open 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily, and Teak will be open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily.