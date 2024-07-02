A new project at Greenpoint’s Piłsudski Institute of America (138 Greenpoint Ave.) will highlight the history of Polish immigrants in Greenpoint, with a special evening commemorating the initiative today, July 2, at 6 p.m.

Professor and historian Tomasz Pudłocki from Krakow’s prestigious Jagiellonian University will introduce the evening, and the Institute’s president and executive director, Iwona Korga, will also be on hand to talk about the project.

“During the meeting the participants will learn about the history of Poland at Greenpoint and learn about the Institute’s project concerning Polish residents of Greenpoint. We invite everyone, who has lived or are living in the Polish district, have souvenirs and photos related to that district,” a translation of the event’s listing reads.

It’s especially personal for one Polish-American who will see her grandmother’s story reach a new audience. Native New Yorker and current Los Angeles resident Kathryn Kalucki has documented her grandmother’s personal history as a refugee who fled Poland during World War II. After Germany invaded in 1939, control of Poland was split between the Nazi regime and the Soviet Union. Soviet forces deported many Poles, including Kalucki’s grandmother Józefa Myćka Nida, and forced them into Siberian labor camps. Józefa lived there from 1940 to 1942, facing unbelievably brutal conditions. Once the Soviet regime switched allegiance to the western Allied forces, they released many of the deportees, who now found themselves without a land to return to. Józefa ended up in India alongside a significant contingent of Polish refugees. She lived there from 1943 to 1947. “After the war, Józefa was sent to the UK, before finally emigrating to Brooklyn, New York, where she found love, marriage and her family. Józefa lived out the rest of her days in Greenpoint; passing away in 2007, at the age of 92,” Kalucki shared with Greenpointers.

You can find more about Józefa’s story here.