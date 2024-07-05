Williamsburg’s Huda (312 Leonard St.) serves Levantine cuisine, a mix of food from places like Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Huda has shared its recipe for ful medames, which are stewed fava beans.

Learn how to make Huda’s ful medames below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Huda’s Ful Medames

Ingredients

1 yellow onion, diced

1 tomato, diced and deseeded

1/2 of 1 green long hot pepper, diced and deseeded

12 ounces of dried fava beans

2 tablespoons of toum (garlic paste)

2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon of grated ginger

1 teaspoon of toasted cumin seeds, grounded

3 tablespoons of olive oil

Kosher salt

Directions

Soak the fava beans overnight. Drain the fava beans. Boil the fava beans in fresh water with a tablespoon of kosher salt until tender (at least 4 hours). Continue to add water if needed to ensure they don’t burn. Add grated ginger, cumin, and salt to taste. Using a slotted spoon, scoop the fava beans with a bit of their broth into a bowl. Add toum, green hot long pepper, cilantro, and tomato on top. Pour olive oil and a pinch of salt. Serve warm.