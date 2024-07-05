Happy belated 4th of July, Greenpointers! If you still have a bit of celebrating left in you to carry over to the weekend, or hot dogs and fireworks aren’t your vibe, there’s more fun for the whole family throughout the weekend.

ALL WEEKEND

RECORD SALE

If you’re in the market for some new vinyl or even the relic known as a compact disc (remember those?!), Fire Talk Shop has you covered from Friday to Sunday. The shop is hosting a massive sale on used and new LPs and CDs, starting at $3. There will also be drinks and some live music to complement your crate-browsing experience. Fire Talk Shop is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 5

STREET ART SCAVENGER HUNT

Street art and graffiti abound in North Brooklyn, so why not make a game of it? At 12, 2, 4, and 6 p.m., Questo, a platform for outdoor exploration games, is “leading” an interactive game taking you on a walking tour of Williamsburg’s street art scene (no word on if works from the seemingly omnipresent 7SoulsDeep will be included) with puzzles, riddles, and cryptic codes. While the tour kicks off at 107 S 6th Street, the former home of gym Soma, the game will be led through the Quest app, so it really is a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure exercise.

Single tickets are currently discounted to $6.99 here.

OPEN GARDEN HOURS

While Greenpoint Library Sunday service hasn’t yet been officially restored following Mayor Eric Adams’ and the City Council’s very recent passing of the 2025 budget which rolls back last year’s funding cuts, you can still enjoy what it has to offer with Open Garden Hours from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday. All ages are welcome to explore the rooftop Demonstration Garden and observe, touch, and smell the plants; do some light bird watching, look and listen for insects, check out the worm compost bin, and see the neighborhood from a higher POV.

Open Garden Hours are, of course, free to attend, but are subject to the weather forecast.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

YOGA BLOCK PARTY

For a bit of zen this weekend, North Brooklyn Open Streets is teaming up with nonprofit Yoga Block Party for a 60-minute flow for all bodies, experience levels, and ages at Banker’s Anchor. Starting at 10 a.m., the event will follow the vinyasa style of yoga paired with a special live-music Savasana, free giveaways, and more. Bring your own mat!

The flow is free to attend, but donations are welcome at the event. RSVP here for headcount.

LATIN AND REGGAETÓN PARTY

If the morning yoga has you feeling loose, why not enjoy a bit of dancing? Republic Latin Fusion is throwing the next edition of their bi-monthly Perreo Parrty celebrating Latin culture starting at 11:30 p.m. Food and drink specials will be flowing soundtracked by vibrant music including current Latin hits, throwbacks, salsa, merengue, rock en Español, and more from DJ Xermane.

Entry is free for women before 1 a.m., otherwise tickets are $18. RSVP or get tickets here.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

BONNIE’S SEAFOOD SHACK

Seems like everything’s coming up seafood these days, so why not enjoy it with a quintessentially Greenpoint crossover event? Cantonese-American hotspot Bonnie’s is teaming up with female-founded brewery TALEA for a seafood pop-up collab (hosted at the latter location) featuring lobster rolls poached in fermented beancurd butter, salt-and-pepper clam strips, and beyond — plus, of course, craft beers, cocktails, wine, ciders, and non-alcoholic offerings to wash it all down. This is the first of the seafood shack’s summer series, which will happen every Sunday in July from 12 to 6 p.m.

Tables can be reserved as usual through OpenTable, or walk-ins are always welcome.

DANCORCISM DANCE PARTY

Know anyone desperately in need of a dancorcism? It’s more likely than you think! Let loose in McCarren Park during the last Dancorcism of the season hosted by McCarren Parkhouse. The community dance party is open to all and promises a “safe space to get weird.” What more can you ask for, really?

The party is free to attend and no RSVP is required.