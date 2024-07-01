Overview: No injuries were reported.

You might have seen the story make the rounds on social media this weekend—a shooting and a car catching on fire this Saturday on Greenpoint’s Kingsland Avenue

While we don’t have all the details, we can at least provide a clearer picture about what happened, with confirmation from the NYPD. On Saturday, June 29, around 8:20 p.m., a car fled 36 Avenue and 34 Street in Astoria’s 114 precinct, after police attempted to conduct a car stop. The NYPD reports that the vehicle made it to the 406 Kingsland Avenue area in Greenpoint, before colliding with another vehicle and causing a vehicle fire.

“The operator of the vehicle fled on foot and discharged a firearm. An officer also returned fire. No officers were injured, a Police Officer was taken to an area hospital for evaluation,” the NYPD tells Greenpointers.

An investigation is ongoing.