Greenpoint’s Chez Ma Tante (90 Calyer St.) will reopen on Monday, July 8, after being closed for almost five months.

Chez Ma Tante’s Emma Krautheim told Greenpointers that “the space will be exactly the same,” and all of Chez Ma Tante’s “classics” will still be on the menu.

Krautheim also noted that Chez Ma Tante’s exterior is still covered in scaffolding which will hopefully be gone by the end of the month.

Chez Ma Tante. Photo: Liz Clayman

Chez Ma Tante has been closed since February 18 due to “damage and necessary repairs” needed in the building that houses the bistro.

Owners Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber previously told Greenpointers that they were “disappointed” that they had to close during construction, but assured us Chez Ma Tante would be back.

“Our space in 90 Calyer has been a restaurant in one form or another for over 30 years. The last seven have been wonderful, and Chez Ma Tante will return for many more,” the pair confirmed.

Chez Ma Tante’s owners Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber. Photo: Liz Clayman

Chez Ma Tante has served unfussy French-ish fare since 2017. The American, European, and French-Canadian-inspired dishes from executive chef Oscar Paz are eaten in an understated dining room meant to evoke a friend’s dinner party, according to the owners.