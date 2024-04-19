Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Welcome to the weekend!

And what a weekend it should be. 4/20, Record Store Day, and Earth Day celebrations all abound. Check out our weekend roundup for some specific ideas (like this Peter Pop art show).

Good Williamsburg news: A Williamsburg duo has a new film set to make its debut (and it was filmed in Greenpoint!). Bad Williamsburg news: North Brooklyn Neighbors found high levels of lead in certain parts of McCarren Park.

We have a Behind the Toque with Sereneco’s new chef and a Community Cookbook recipe from Hana Makgeolli. Park Deli will transform into a sit-down restaurant, likely by next week.

Bathhouse has submitted plans to remove the Hecla Iron Works water tower.

A sad story this week— a driver in South Williamsburg hit and killed a ten-year-old girl. Our hearts go out to the families affected.

In and around North Brooklyn

City Council Member Lincoln Restler went on NY1’s Inside City Hall to talk about bills regulating lobbying efforts.

The Williamsburg location of Veselka is getting closer to opening.