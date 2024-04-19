Hana Makgeolli (201 Dupont St.) is a tasting room and brewery dedicated to Korean rice wine in Greenpoint.
For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Hana Makgeolli’s head bartender, Molly McClintock, has shared her recipe for the Gochujang Cosmo.
Learn how to make the Gochujang Cosmo below and see last week’s recipe here.
Hana Makgeolli’s Gochujang Cosmo
Ingredients
1 ounce of Gochujang Strawberry Syrup (*recipe below)
0.75 ounce of Vodka
0.75 ounce of Hana Makgeolli Yakju 14
0.5 ounce of Cointreau
0.25 ounce of Campari
Lime wheel for garnish
*Gochujang Strawberry Syrup
Ingredients for strawberry syrup
250 grams of destemmed strawberries (about 1 1/4 cups)
250 grams of honey (about 1 cup)
1 tablespoon of gochujang
Directions for strawberry syrup
- Blend all ingredients together.
- Strain.
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a shaker tin and shake.
- Strain it twice.
- Pour into a chilled coupe.
- Add a lime wheel garnish and enjoy.