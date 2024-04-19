Hana Makgeolli (201 Dupont St.) is a tasting room and brewery dedicated to Korean rice wine in Greenpoint.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Hana Makgeolli’s head bartender, Molly McClintock, has shared her recipe for the Gochujang Cosmo.

Learn how to make the Gochujang Cosmo below

Hana Makgeolli’s Gochujang Cosmo

Ingredients

1 ounce of Gochujang Strawberry Syrup (*recipe below)

0.75 ounce of Vodka

0.75 ounce of Hana Makgeolli Yakju 14

0.5 ounce of Cointreau

0.25 ounce of Campari

Lime wheel for garnish

*Gochujang Strawberry Syrup

Ingredients for strawberry syrup

250 grams of destemmed strawberries (about 1 1/4 cups)

250 grams of honey (about 1 cup)

1 tablespoon of gochujang

Directions for strawberry syrup

Blend all ingredients together. Strain.

Directions