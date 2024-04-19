For those partaking in 4/20 on Saturday, Peter Pop’s art show might be a perfect end note to your festivities.

Peter Pop, a longtime Greenpoint local, will show off his “#minimarijuanamasterpieces” at the Greenpoint Gallery (390 McGuinness Blvd.) for one night only.

The works “are made from a sharpie, collage and a marijuana roach,” and will also be available to purchase, Pop tells Greenpointers.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show wraps up at midnight.

The Greenpoint Gallery is a non-profit art organization, serving as a community hub since 2003.

v